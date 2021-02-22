International music star, Wizkid Balogun prostrated as a sign of respect to veteran singer, 2face Idibia at the 14th Headies Awards.

The event was held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. The red carpet, however, began at 5:pm while the main event commenced at 8:pm on Sunday, February 21, 2020.

After the entrance of Wizkid at the award events, Wizkid took his seat before sighting his boss, 2face Idibia.

The ‘Joro’ singer quickly walked through the rows to greet the music legend.

His action has since gained him admiration from his fans who have applauded him for staying humble despite his success.

In other news, Wizkid emerged as the Artiste Of The Year as Fireboy wins five Awards at the prestigious event.

