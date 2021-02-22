Maintain Nii Noi for Asante Kotoko game – Hearts of Oak urged

Isaac Opeele Boateng has called on the board of Hearts of Oak to stick with Samuel Nii Noi ahead of their game against Asante Kotoko.

The Phobians are currently on a hunt for a new gaffer following the resignation of the entire technical team last week.

Samuel Nii Noi, who is the U-15 coach, has been named as the interim manager of the club until a new coach is appointed.

And according to Opeele Boateng, the hierarchy of Hearts of Oak must have confidence in Nii Noi and maintain him ahead of the much-anticipated game against their bitterest rivals this weekend.

“Samuel Nii Noi has done well in winning against Ebusua Dwarfs,” he said on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM.

“He won comfortably despite winning it late but he is not under pressure at the moment but if you bring in a new coach, he cannot contain the pressure.

“I am pleading with the Hearts of Oak board to maintain him ahead of the Asante Kotoko game. Support him and give him the confidence and I believe he can do the job,” he added.

The Phobians returned to winning ways after failing to record a win in their last four matches played.