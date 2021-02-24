The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has answered seven pertinent questions on the COVID-19 vaccines.

Rumours and misconceptions have surrounded the necessity of the vaccine, hence the FDA’s attempt to clear all doubts.

The Authority has educated Ghanaians on authorisation of the vaccines, what it is, why it matters and it’s efficiency.

This comes after the first batch of vaccines, 600,000 arrived in Ghana today.

Ghana is among the 145 countries listed to receive vaccines from a number of suppliers through the COVAX Facility, according to the World Health Organisation.

Meanwhile, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has announced that “the first segment of the population that will receive from the 600,000 doses will be health workers, adults 60 years and over, people with underlying health conditions, frontline executive, legislature, judiciary and their related staff, frontline security personnel, some religious leaders, essential workers and teachers.”

Below are FDA’s FAQ and answers: