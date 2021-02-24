Former Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament, Enoch Teye Mensah, has hinted of a book he is writing about late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

According to E. T. Mensah, as he is widely known, the book will focus on the Rawlings‘ regime, his personal experiences and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at large.

“I started this book while we were still in power and it will come in two volumes because I didn’t want it to be too huge but currently the first is done with the second nearing completion,” he disclosed on Accra-based Citi FM.

The now Greater Accra Regional Council of State representative noted the book is titled Setting the Records Straight.

However, he stated the title should not suggest it is a reaction to Professor Kwamena Ahwoi’s Working with Rawlings’ book.

To him, it is a different ball game altogether, stating: “There are a lot of goodies we are enjoying now, they have been there all this while and people made them happen so we need to tell those stories.”

He added: “It entails everything we have done so far, where we are coming from and where we are now.”