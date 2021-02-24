The picture he gridded side by side was captioned Modern Vrs Vintage, like father like son

Dancehall act, Stonebwoy has subtly quashed rumours that sought to challenge the paternity of his son, Janam Satelka.

As his second child celebrates his birthday today, Stonebwoy has shared a major throwback photo of his childhood to prove a point.

His baby photos show his son is indeed his ‘twin’ because the resemblance is striking.

The picture he gridded side by side was captioned Modern Vrs Vintage, like father like son.

Along with the photos was a prayer for his son to have a long life, more love, guidance and protection.

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy’s wife, Dr Louia, has also thanked God for the life of her son.

“At this tender age you’re so full of courage and that gives us a glimpse of what a great man you’re going to grow up to be. God bless you and protect you all the days of your life. Happy birthday Janam,” she posted.

Fans of the celebrity couple have also joined in wishing two-year-old Janam well.