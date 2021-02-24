The Chief Executive Officer of the Atta-Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has expressed his delight over a photo of President Nana Akufo-Addo and former Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament (MP), Enoch Teye Mensah.

The photo of the duo was taken at the inauguration of the Council of State members at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, February 24, 2021.

Mr Mensah was inducted as the Council of State representative for the Greater Accra Region.

The photo spotted the duo in a suit and their nose masks while Mr Mensah held his inauguration scroll.

Mr Anyidoho took to his Twitter page to share the photo which he said was beautiful.

The former MP beat competition from six others to emerge victorious in the election held on Friday, February 12, 2021.

The Greater Accra Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, Kwame Amoah, declaring the results, indicated that Mr Mensah, a former Minister of Youth and Sports in the Rawlings’ administration obtained 100 per cent of all votes cast.

Read the post below: