Ghana’s music maestro, Kojo Antwi, has warned that the novel coronavirus has a nice name but it is a very wicked disease.

Mr Music Man, as he is affectionately called, is therefore urging Ghanaians to stick to the directives by the Ghana Health Service, Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization so that the virus can be contained.

Ghana has recorded 152 cases of the virus with five deaths, while globally over 700,000 cases have been confirmed with over 37,000 deaths as of March 31, 2020.

Currently, four cities in Ghana are on a two-week lockdown, which began on Monday, March 30, 2020.

In a viral video chanced upon by 3news.com and rendered in Ga, Kojo Antwi urged that Ghanaians and the world in general to listen and adhere to what health experts are telling them about coronavirus.

In the video shot under a mango tree with one of his hottest songs, ‘Say a little prayer for the world’ at the background, Kojo Antwi called on the citizens to pray for the health workers who are helping those who have been confirmed and those who are fighting to get vaccines for the cure of the virus and the security personnel who are helping to keep people in their various homes.

He said: “Obedience is the key” to halt the spread of the virus so people should desist from being recalcitrant by disobeying the president’s partial lockdown orders.