Comedian, Funny Face has taken to social media to share his heartbreak after being denied the chance to see his children on their 5th birthday.

In a series of screenshots posted on his Instagram page, Funny Face revealed his desperate attempts to reach out to his baby mama, Vanessa, pleading with her to allow him to see or speak with their daughters, Ella and Bella.

In the text messages shared, Funny Face repeatedly called Vanessa, only to have his calls cut off or ignored.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHILDREN PRESIDENT (@therealfunnyface)

In one of his messages, he wrote:

“Ama, I have called you 8 times…some you keep cutting and hanging up da call. Ama, please, what at all do you want from me? I have done everything in my power for you to know how I will die and give everything I have for my beloved daughters… Aoh Ama, please, why do you keep tormenting me like this…at least you and I know…I am not rich like I used to be…but Ama, you can testify that after my car accident involving children, it has made me put a lot of things into perspective. All I beg of you is to be in the life of my daughters…as I came back from…bounce back please, don’t send me back to #PSYCHIATRIC…”

Funny Face, who has faced numerous personal challenges, including a stint in prison and struggles with mental health, emphasized his commitment to his children by sending Vanessa GHC1,100 every month for their upkeep, despite his financial difficulties.

“You know I am down and out…yet ever since I came back from prison…on the 12th of every month… I manage to send you GHC 1,100 every month to support in taking care of the children. Have you per chance, in a day, sat down and asked yourself…Yaw Boateng is not working…so how does he get the GHC 1,100 every month since he came back from prison…”

The comedian’s heartfelt plea culminated in a request to at least hear his daughters’ voices on May 21st, their 5th birthday.

However, his efforts were met with rejection, as Vanessa continued to block and hang up his calls.

“Ama, all I ask is to let me talk and be in the life of my beautiful daughters…they are innocent of our quarrels…please, Ama, I beg you. I am on my knees…please let me see my daughters on a video call…and stop cutting the line on me. This 21st May… I mean, this Wednesday was #ELLAandBELLA’s 5th birthday… I called you to talk to the children…that one too, you kept blocking and hanging up the call…”

Fans and followers of Funny Face have expressed their support and sympathy for the comedian, urging for a resolution that prioritizes the well-being and happiness of the children involved.

Check out some of the comments below:

MORE: