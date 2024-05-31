The Pro Vice-Chancellor at the Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU), Professor Robert Ebo Hinson, has underscored the necessity of applying theoretical frameworks to brand development to achieve sustainable success.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Friday, he noted that a thorough understanding of brand architecture, design, and market dynamics is essential for the success of any brand.

“There are some things that if you don’t apply theory you will never get good results. So you need to have a clear sense of; what’s the brand architecture, what’s the brand design, what are rules to market issues, what does supply chain say,” he counselled.

According to him, neglecting supply chain issues can severely compromise customer satisfaction at the brand interface, leading to trust issues.

“If you don’t get the supply chain issues right, with all due respect, you will keep compromising customers at the brand interface and brands that compromise customers develop trust issues,” he warned.

The Pro Vice-Chancellor emphasised that trust is fundamental for any brand’s resilience and growth, regardless of its type.

“Brands that have trust issues will never flourish. I don’t care what iteration the brand is manifesting, service brand, product brand, country brand, brands that consistently compromise customers on service delivery will never become resilient and feed into the ideology that ‘if it is African it is not good’.”

