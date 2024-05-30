Traditional leaders and residents of Senya Breku in the Central Region have warned the Ghana Armed Forces to stay away from their land to avoid bloodshed.

Earlier this year, Adom News reported that chiefs and residents of Senya Breku clashed with some military officers on the disputed land during an official ceremony to hand the land over to the military by the Gomoa Fetteh Traditional Council.

The chiefs of the Senya Breku Traditional Council have accused the Gomoa Fetteh stool, led by Akwasi Alhaji, of selling 100 acres of land to the Ghana Armed Forces.

They claim the land does not belong to the Gomoa Fetteh but rather to the Senya Breku Traditional Council.

Today, the chiefs and residents of the Senya Breku Traditional Council took to the streets to demonstrate against the Ghana Armed Forces for taking their 100 acres of land.

The people, who are growing impatient, say they may be left with no option but to face the military, who have since occupied the land and are developing it at a fast pace even though there is a pending legal tussle between them and their neighbors, Gomoa Fetteh, at the Supreme Court.

The acting President of the Senya Breku Traditional Council, Nenyi Kweku Kormittey III, expressed displeasure over what he described as intimidation by the military.

Some of the sub-chiefs in the Senya Breku Traditional Council called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to address the matter urgently to prevent any bloodshed.

Read their full statement below:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Senya Beraku, Ghana – May 30, 2024

SENYA BERAKU CHIEFS AND ELDERS CONDEMN VIOLENCE AND ASSERT

LAND RIGHTS

We, the Chiefs and Elders of Senya Beraku express our deep dismay and condemnation

regarding the ongoing land theft orchestrated by the chiefs and elders of Gomoa Fetteh and their so-called land guards. Our lands, the very foundation of our heritage and livelihood, have been unlawfully encroached upon, and this unjust action cannot be tolerated.

We strongly denounce the use of land guards by Gomoa Fetteh, which has resulted in violence and tragically claimed the life of a soldier. We wish to take this opportunity to extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of the late Lance Corporal Michael Danso and the Ghana Armed Forces.

However, we demand that the Ghana Army respect the ongoing stool land boundary dispute between Senya Beraku and Gomoa Fetteh, which is currently under review by the Supreme Court and the Ofankor High Court. The disregard for court orders by Gomoa Fetteh and the Ghana Army sends a dangerous message that may force us, the Senyans, to arm ourselves and protect our lands. We are resilient and will not be intimidated by military presence or actions on our territory.

We are profoundly disappointed by the apparent endorsement of these illicit activities by the IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare. The continuous support of the Kasoa-Senya Beraku enclave’s police towards the land guards from Gomoa Fetteh is unwarranted and unacceptable. Such bias only goes to worsen the already tense situation and undermines the rule of law.

We caution that if this unjust behavior persists, and if the support from the police towards

Gomoa Fetteh land guards continues, the people of Senya Beraku will be left with no choice but to defend our lands through any means necessary. We remind those land guards from Gomoa Fetteh that their possession of weapons does not grant them the liberty to trample on our rights and laws. We are a peace-loving people, but we will not hesitate to equip ourselves adequately to protect what is rightfully ours.

We wish to inform the public that Gomoa Fetteh has no legitimate claim to any lands while the matter is before the courts. Any involvement in land transactions through Kwesi Alhaji and the purported Gomoa Fetteh stool lands is illegitimate. Should the court rule in our favor, as we anticipate given the evidence presented by our chiefs and elders, we will assert our rights and evict all trespassers without leniency. Areas such as Jakaw, Kweikrom, and Kobina Andoh, among others, rightfully belong to Senya Beraku.

We also caution all individuals or entities developing Senya Beraku lands, particularly in AnapaNsu and Millennium City, to cease immediately, or they will face the consequences in due course. We urge the public, especially investors, to respect our authority and engage with the chiefs and elders through proper channels if they intend to invest in the Senya Beraku lands.

In light of these alarming developments, we urgently call upon the leadership of the Ghana Army to withdraw their soldiers from Senya lands. Additionally, we appeal to His Excellency, Nana Addo, President of Ghana, and the Honorable Henry Quartey, Minister for Interior, to intervene swiftly and decisively in this land dispute between Senya Beraku and Gomoa Fetteh before tensions escalate further.

We believe that through dialogue, respect for the law, and fair arbitration, a peaceful resolution can be achieved. Senya Beraku remains committed to upholding justice, protecting our heritage, and fostering harmonious relations within our community.

