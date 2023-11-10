Award-winning dancehall act, Stonebwoy will join Angélique Kidjo for her concert at the Royal Albert Hall on November 17, 2023.

The Beninese singer-songwriter and five-time Grammy Award winner will be celebrating her 40-year career-spanning catalogue by performing her greatest hits accompanied by her band and the Chineke! Orchestra.

As part of the EFG London Jazz Festival, this remarkable event will pay tribute to the extensive career of one of Africa’s best-known pop voices, hailed as ‘Africa’s premier diva’.

She will also be joined by notable musicians, including singer Laura Mvula, Grammy-nominated trumpeter Ibrahim Maalouf, and Senegalese superstar Youssou N’Dour.

Ghanaian singer-songwriter and energetic performer Stonebwoy has fostered a vibrant and positive creative bond with Angélique Kidjo, stemming from his passion for creating exceptional music that transcends boundaries.

Recently, he released his most prestigious video to date for the brand new single, Manodzi (which is being considered for a Grammy award nomination in the Best Africa Music Performance Category), featuring Angélique Kidjo.

The video reflects the message behind the single Manodzi well.

Stonebwoy, credited with pioneering and powering the Afro-dancehall music genre into a global cultural and musical phenomenon, has become a prominent figure and distinguishable voice in the African reggae and dancehall scene.

With a career that began in 2009, he has released five remarkable albums, including the 2023 Billboard-rated album “5th Dimension,” which received consideration for nomination at the upcoming 66th Grammy Awards across the “Best Global Music Album” and “Best Reggae Album” categories and has achieved impressive physical and digital sales, with numerous chart-topping hits across Africa and beyond.

His influence on the Ghanaian musical landscape is undeniable, making him a distinguished and influential voice in the global music scene.

Watch Manodzi ft Stonebwoy below