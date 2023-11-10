President Akufo-Addo has nominated three persons to the Supreme Court following the retirement of some judges.

The three, Henry Kwofi, Yaw Asare Darko and Adjei Frimpong are all currently Justices at the Court of Appeal.

If confirmed, President Akufo-Addo alone would have appointed 18 Supreme Court judges, the biggest number by any President in Ghana’s history.

First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Wusu read a letter from President Akufo-Addo seeking Parliamentary approval for the nominees.

The most recent additions to the Supreme Court bench prior to this were in July 2022.

The earlier appointments comprised three justices from the Court of Appeal – Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu, Justice George Kingsley Koomson, and Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu – along with Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu, a nominee from the High Court.

This continuous process of judicial appointments underscores the commitment to maintaining a functioning and well-staffed Supreme Court.