The Secretariat General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Wamkele Mene has tested negative for Covid-19 after an earlier PCI test at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) had turned out positive.

According to the AfCFTA Secretariat, following the positive test result at KIA, Mr Mane went into quarantine whilst receiving guidance and advice from his medical team, who advised he took another test.

“Consequently, His Excellency undertook two independent tests, from two different private labs. Both independent PCR tests returned a negative result, clearing the Secretary General of Covid 19,” the Secretariat stated in a press release.

However, the Secretariat is concerned the Covid-19 antigen test at KIA produced a false positive result.

They stated that “almost two weeks ago, he received the Johnson & Johnson (J & J) vaccine, which should provide him with an additional measure of protection. His Excellency continues to adhere to all prescribed Covid 19 protocols.”

The Secretariat is, however, not alone in this assertion.

Some travelers who touched down at the Kotoka international airport last weekend are also raising questions about the test and operations of the airport on Covid-19.

Some of them who are currently on mandatory quarantine at Pantang say they have either been denied the opportunity to run a second test or see the results of the second PCI.

Others also say they have never received any medical attention, since they checked into the facility.

They are therefore calling on the government to investigate.