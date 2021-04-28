A Ghanaian hairdresser who quit her job has opened up on why she made the tough decision.

The lady said she had to quit because three of her friends were taken undersea, spiritually, by a client to whom they had gone to render home service.

The lady who opened up on the work of hairdressers in an interview said hairdressing involved lots of voodoo because practitioners encounter many spiritual attacks on the job.

She said even though she has never encountered any of such attacks, she had people around her who suffered from these mystical happenings hence her decision to quit and look for another job.

