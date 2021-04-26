Civil Society Group, Occupy Ghana, has called on government to impose a travel restriction on countries with high rate of Covid-19 cases to reduce the influx of positive cases being recorded at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Following a letter from Frontiers Healthcare Service warning the management of the Ghana Airport Company and government about the increase of importation cases, the group expressed worry that the development could derail the country’s success chalked in combating the disease.

A statement issued on Monday read, “Judging by the terrible effects of the third wave of Covid -19 which has crippled health systems and led to the loss of thousands of lives in several countries, the third wave in Ghana with its new variants could be catastrophic.”

OccupyGhana further highlighted five issues that could be responsible for the growing spate of cases being witnessed, particularly travellers arriving in the country from high-risk countries and the use of fake PCR results.

With that in mind, the group charged the government to adopt stringent measures to avert any looming health crisis in the country.

The statement thereof recommended that the government among others impose some level of travel restriction, prosecute travelers with fake PCR results and provide incentives to hotels to accept passengers from high-risk countries for quarantine.

“It is our fervent hope that the authorities will consider these matters and accept these suggestions as we continue to battle this virus and protect one another from infections,” the statement concluded.