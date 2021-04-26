Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw’s wife, Mrs Evelyn Ampaw (nee Banini) has been laid to rest two months after she passed on.

Mrs Ampaw was laid to rest after a burial ceremony that started on the night of Friday, April 23, 2021.

The wife of the popular lawyer was laid in state on Friday night at her family house at Laterbiokoshie in Accra.

Her mortal remains were later carried to the Max Duodu Presbyterian Church for a burial service before she was interred at the Gbawe Cemetery.

The popular lawyer and his children paid glowing tribute to late Mrs Evelyn Ampaw.

Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, was present to mourn with lawyer Ampaw and his family.