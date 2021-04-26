Adom FM newscaster, Nana Osei Ampofo Adjei, has been honoured at the recently held FOKLEX Media Awards 2021 held at the National Theatre.

The astute presenter was adjudged Best Male Newscaster of the Year 2020/2021.

The event which is the 10th edition is used to recognise the contributions of industry players across the country in the year under review.

The Adom TV journalist topped the television male newscasters category for his blistering news delivery skills for the year under review.

He received a plaque after which he expressed thanks to God and everyone who has been of support in his career journey so far.

Check out photos of the award below:

The plaque presented to Ampofo Adjei

Ampofo, son of legendary Ghanaian highlife musician Nana Ampofo Adjei, is a leading reader with Adom FM who delivers news in the most dramatic and entertaining fashion.

He’s also the host of Big Agenda on Adom TV as well a permanent guest on Ayarigated, a lighter-side segment on Adom FM’s drive time show, Ofiekwanso.