Kobby Stonne wins Commentator of the Year at Foklex Media Awards

Sports journalist and commentator, Alex Kobina Stonne, has won the best Akan sports commentator of the year for Greater Accra.

The award was bestowed on him at the 10th edition of the Foklex Media Awards which was held at the National Theater Saturday, 24th April 2021.

This is the second time he has won the category; the first was during the 2018/2019 edition.

Popularly known as Kobby Stonne, he is known for his tailored commentary on soccer games on the Award-winning media channel, Adom FM and TV as well as Asempa FM.

The Fokllex Media Awards celebrate and reward personalities on radio every year.

It commenced in the Ashanti Region and has now evolved to other regions.