Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong, has raised concerns over people who are doing Galamsey in his constituency.

The legislator is frustrated that the very people complaining of not getting potable water are the same ones destroying water bodies in the region.

He said the actions of such people show that in Ghana, being apathetic doesn’t stem from the actions of individuals but rather those who manage them.

He blamed leadership for the numerous Galamsey operations going on across the country.

Mr Agyapong said many constituents have ganged up against him because he has taken the decision to stop them from getting involved in the illegal operation.

In my hometown, Assin, ‘galamseyers’ say they should vote against me because their wives are complaining of their jobless husbands.

Some of them complain of not having toilets; how f**lish can you be? You spoil your water and you want me to build one for you?

According to MP, if he is elected as President of Ghana and given the mandate to rule for even four years, he will put the country back on track by stopping all galamsey activities.

We’re not bold to criticize the wrong in society; we only pamper and the same people take our money to Dubai and other places to enjoy are those who criticize the system.

Let me be president for four years, I will drill everyone in Ghana. I will not take your money therefore I do not owe you. It’s all about management, he said on Net 2 TV.

Watch the video below: