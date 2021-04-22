Netizens have reacted to a photo of Togolese international footballer, Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor having a nap in front of his garage with a line-up of his expensive whips.

The former Arsenal striker is widely known as one of Africa’s richest footballers with some of the world’s most expensive and deluxe cars.

Videos and photos showing the plush cars in Emmanuel Adebayor’s garage continue to make trends whenever he drops them.

In the new photo online, the Togolese millionaire footballer is pictured having a nap in front of his garage with his cars orderly arranged in it.

The photo has generated tons of reactions and comments on social media.

