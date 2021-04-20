A woman is in a Sharia court asking for her week-old marriage to be ended because she is unable to take what she has bargained for – a horrible sexual experience.

The woman named Aisha Dannupuwa who’s a mother of three revealed to the court that she decided to marry another man after her first marriage failed.

In her statement, she revealed that as tradition demanded, she first moved into his parents’ house and finally into her husband’s home where they had sexual relations.

When he came, we had sex but the experience was a nightmare. Instead of enjoying the sex, it turned out to be something else because his penis was too big, she told the court.

In her narration, she revealed that after the not-so-good sexual experience that left her in pain, she endured it and took native medication prepared by her mother who promised her that she would get used to it.

Two days later when he came to visit me, we had sex again, but the experience was too much to bear. It was then I knew that I could not continue with the marriage because of the size of his penis, she continued

The man was said to have confirmed the lady’s story.