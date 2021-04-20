The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, has recalled what one of his teachers told him when he was in school.

Speaking in an interview with blogger ZionFelix, Chairman Wontumi said he was not on the list of students who, his teacher thought will be successful in life.

He revealed that his Economics teacher at Prempeh College, one Pawoo, told him that he would fail in life.

But, Mr Antwi Boasiako said he challenged the teacher about his pronouncement.

According to him, he believed in himself therefore he told the teacher that he will be the most successful student after school.

He said once when the teacher called him a “foolish boy”, he rebutted the tag, telling him that time will tell who will be successful or not.

He, however, admitted that years after he had left Prempeh College, he still reads his economics books because ‘economics’ is an aspect of everyday life.

The politician also used the interview to share some of the challenges he faced in life before getting to where he finds himself today.

Below is the interview: