President Akufo-Addo has nominated legal practitioner, Kissi Agyebeng as the Special Prosecutor, subject to the approval of Parliament.

This was announced in a statement signed by the Minister for Attorney-General and Justice, Godfred Dame Yeboah.

Mr Yeboah, among other things, expressed optimism that Mr Agyebeng was up to the task.

“I am satisfied that Mr Kissi Agyebeng possesses the prerequisite expertise on corruption and corruption-related matters.

“He is of high moral character and satisfies all other requirements stipulated in section 13 (1) and (2) of Act 959,” the statement which was copied to Adomonline.com read.

Mr Agyebeng, until his appointment, was the Chairman of the Electronic Communications Tribunal.

When approved by Parliament, Mr Agyebeng will replace Mr Martin Alamisi Burns Kaiser Amidu, who resigned on November 15, 2020.

Mr Amidu cited executive interference as one of the grounds for his resignation.

“The one condition upon which I accepted to be nominated as the Special Prosecutor when you invited me to your Office on 10th January 2018 was your firm promise to me that you will respect and ensure same by your Government for my independence and freedom of action as the Special Prosecutor,” he said in his resignation letter to the President.

ALSO READ:

Profile of Mr Agyebeng

Mr Agyebeng is a private legal practitioner who has argued numerous cases before the Superior Courts of Ghana and has also been engaged in several international business transactions.

He is also a lecturer at the University of Ghana School of Law, teaching and researching into criminal law, international humanitarian law, international law and corporate law.

He holds a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) from the University of Ghana and two Master of Laws (LL.M.) from the Schulich School of Law at Dalhousie University (Marine and Environmental Law) and Cornell Law School (Corporate Law and Securities Regulation).

Read the statement below: