Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, has reportedly resigned from his position.

In a letter addressed to President Nana Akufo-Addo, he is reported to have said President Nana Akufo-Addo has not been able to ensure his independence and freedom of action.

Mr. Amidu added that, his decision is to enable his appointing authority “to take steps to appoint a replacement to that position as required by law.”

“The one condition upon which I accepted to be nominated as the Special Prosecutor when you invited me to your Office on 10th January 2018 was your firm promise to me that you will respect and ensure same by your Government for my independence and freedom of action as the Special Prosecutor,” he noted.