Former Arsenal striker, Emmanuel Adebayor, has opened up on playing for Ghana Premier League powerhouse, Asante Kotoko.

The ex-Togo international is a free agent after leaving Paraguay side Olimpia in July 2020.

When asked if he would consider playing for Porcupine Warriors before hanging up his boots, Adebayor gave the club followers a glimmer of hope.

“In life when I was young I never thought I will play for Real Madrid in my whole entire life. I never thought I would even be once on the TV in my life but at the end of the day, I have been there,” Adebayor said during the official unveiling of the Kotoko, Hisense partnership deal on Saturday.

“Kotoko is a team and I already have one friend there now. I have family, I know the Chief Executive Officer, so I will never say never.

“I may decide to retire in Ghana or I may decide to be part of the Board,” he added.

Adebayor played for some high-profile clubs in Europe including Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

He also had stints in Turkey with Istanbul Basaksehir and Kayserispor.