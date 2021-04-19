The Management of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has announced that there will be an interruption of water supply to the eastern part of the Greater Accra Region.

In a press release, GWCL said they were replacing “200 meters of a weak session of the main 42-inch transmission pipeline from Kpong to Tema, around Gbetsele Junction.”

This, they explain, will cause the company to lose several volumes of water daily and consequently have a serious impact on the volumes available for consumption.

The interruption will begin on Thursday, April 22 to Monday, April 26.

The affected areas include Afienya, Apollonia, Gbetsele, Ashaiman, Katamanso, Kakasunanka, Adjei Kojo, East Legon Trasaco, All the communities in Tema (Community 1 to 25), Free Zones enclave.

Also in the list of affected areas are Tema Industrial Area, Dawhenya, Prampram, Spintex Road, Batsonaa, Coca Cola, Kasapreko, Manet, Lashibi, Klagon, Sakumono, and surrounding communities.

“Management is, as a result, entreating consumers in Accra, especially consumers in the eastern part of the metropolis to store enough water for consumption during the period of the shut-down,” part of the statement read.

GWCL assured affected residents that the necessary equipment, logistics and personnel needed for the project have been secured.

Hence, the company is expected to stay on schedule in the execution of its plan, barring any unforeseen predicament, adding that, the water supply will resume immediately after the project has been completed.

Meanwhile, the company said it has put in place measures to serve the affected areas so the impact will not be adverse.

“The Governments covid-19 free water reservoirs will still be filled with water tankers to enable consumers to fetch for free. Essential service providers like the hospitals and schools will also be served with water tankers. Most importantly, consumers should/must store water ahead of the shutdown to reduce the impact of the shutdown.”

“Management of the GWCL deeply regrets the inconvenience that the interruption will cause but pleads with consumers to bear with the situation since the project is meant at improving on services to the public.”