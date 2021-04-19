Vanessa Bryant reflected on the love she and her late husband Kobe Bryant had for each other on Sunday their 20th wedding anniversary.

She shared a photograph of them wrapped in each other’s arms and kissing at the altar on their special day.

“Happy Anniversary, baby. I love you. 20 years,” she captioned their wedding picture.

She also shared a video of Kobe commenting on their relationship.

“It’s fun, we have a good time together. I love her tremendously, but we’re best friends, too. It’s a blessing,” the basketball legend says.

According to PEOPLE, the couple met in 1999 on the set of a music video. During the course of their marriage, they had four daughters together, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and Gianna, who tragically died with her father last year in a helicopter crash.

In March, Vanessa spoke exclusively with PEOPLE about dealing with the immense loss.

“I can’t say that I’m strong every day,” she said. “I can’t say that there aren’t days when I feel like I can’t survive to the next.”

She continued, “This pain is unimaginable [but] you just have to get up and push forward. Lying in bed crying isn’t going to change the fact that my family will never be the same again. But getting out of bed and pushing forward is going to make the day better for my girls and for me. So that’s what I do.”