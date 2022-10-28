Listeners of Adom FM’s new sports programme dubbed Agor)nie, have won won multiple bets on bangbet.

Majority of the listeners who stake the bet with as little as GH¢ 20 won huge sums of monies.

Two out of the many won GH¢ 7,567.77 and GH¢ 4,540 respectively upon placing multiple bets on bangbet.

The duo gained the amount after staking GH¢ 30 and GH¢ 20 respectively.

Bangbet is an online sports betting platform offering sports, virtuals and casinos for Ghana and also the sponsor of Agro)nie.

The programme, which airs every Saturday from 9:00-10:00 PM,analyses the weekend games and mostly those that would be played on Sundays.

The host, award-winning sports presenter, Kobby Stone also offers free betting tips to listeners for the games.