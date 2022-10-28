Former Ghana winger, Laryea Kingston, has urged the Black Stars to do everything to beat Portugal and Uruguay at the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana was on the verge of playing in the semifinals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa but Luis Suarez prevented Dominic Adiyah’s goal-bound header.

The Black Stars were beaten by Portugal during the 2014 edition in the group stage leading to their early exit.

With Ghana making a return to the global showpiece in the Gulf country, Kingston believes the four-time African champions should take seriously the games against Portugal and Uruguay.

“It is going to be interesting at the World Cup because I see our games with Portugal and Uruguay as an opportunity for the boys to perform beyond their expectations,” he told Daily Graphic.

“Against Portugal, the team must see it as a chance to seek revenge after losing to them in 2014 but Uruguay’s game will be something else.”

He added, “I believe the team must do everything to beat Uruguay to put the entire continent at peace after what Suarez did to Africa in 2010. It is possible and I believe having that at the back of their minds alone should be enough to win that match.”

Otto Addo’s team are expected to open camping ahead of the tournament on November 10 before facing Switzerland seven days later in a friendly.

Ghana will fly to Qatar on November 19 before opening their campaign against Portugal.