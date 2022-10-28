Reigning Artiste of the Year, KiDi has extended his musical reach outside the shores of Ghana, as he makes a mark in Gambia.

The artiste was given a presidential reception when he touched down in the West African country yesterday, for his tour.

He was swamped by energetic citizens who spotted his convoy trailing the streets of Serekunda.

School children were not left out of the jubilations. Some pupils who spotted the superstar chanted his name while running after his convoy.

Some die-hard fans went as far as printing ‘Welcome KiDi’ t-shirts and hoisting big billboards in anticipation of his arrival.

A fan, who was besides himself with joy on meeting KiDi, commended him for being an exceptional artiste and for finding Gambians worthy of good music.

He added that “here in Gambia, we love you; ladies love you, children even our grandmothers and grandfathers. You have created a legacy and made the people proud. You are extraordinary”.

Meanwhile, KiDi would be shutting down Qcity leisure theatre on Saturday with a massive concert.

Currently, he has sold 50,000 tickets in just three days, the first artiste to achieve that feat.

Watch video below: