After a six-year hiatus, US music star Rihanna has announced her new song with Nigerian singer Tems.

The singer dropped the teaser for the song, ‘Lift Me Up,’ which is basically the lead single from the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ soundtrack, on her social media pages.

The snippet features Rihanna humming along to the new tune, which is set to be released on October 28, 2022.

Reports confirm the song was written by the Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems, Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Gransson, Rihanna and ‘Black Panther’ director Ryan Coogler as a tribute to actor Chadwick Boseman, who died in November 2020 after a year-long battle with colon cancer.

Interestingly, fans are anticipating for the song direly because this is the first music project of Rihanna in over five years. She last dropped her ANTI album in 2016.

Meanwhile, ‘ Panther: Wakanda Forever’ arrives in U.S. theatres on November 11, 2022.

The film’s soundtrack will be available November 4.

MORE: