Apostle Elijah King, the leader of the Fire Nation Arena Ministries in Lusaka, Zambia has made some interesting predictions about the flagbearer race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a sermon in his church that has been in circulation on social media, Apostle Elijah King disclosed that there will be instances of backbiting and betrayal from some of the candidates.

According to him, one of the leading candidates who will fall victim to the scheme will break away from the NPP and set up his own party.

This person, he claims will win the general election and set the country on the path of autocracy and military rule.

“The Lord shows me that there will be confusion in the present government of Ghana. There will be confusion in the NPP and they will end up fighting each other and setting each other up. There is this race of the next presidential candidate. I won’t go into details but there is one particular man amongst the candidates that the Lord focused on and spoke to me about.

“I saw that the man will be set up and betrayed by the party. Out of the betrayal and anger, he will walk away and set up his own political party. He will buy people and Lord says, he will rule like a military government. Whatever he says will become final,” he said.

Meanwhile, Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Trades, and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen are the leading contenders in the race.

Already, a survey by Global InfoAnalytics has tipped Mr Kyerematen as the likeliest candidate to lead the NPP.