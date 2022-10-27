Shoe brand Skechers claims it had to escort Kanye West from its corporate offices in Los Angeles after he showed up “unannounced and uninvited”.

The company added it had “no intention” of working with the rapper and designer who goes by the name of Ye.

It comes after Adidas, the German sportswear giant, cut ties with Mr West over anti-Semitic remarks he made on social media.

The BBC has contacted Mr West’s representatives for comment.

In a statement Skechers said Mr West had arrived at its offices with a party and was “engaged in unauthorised filming”.

The party were escorted from the building after a brief conversation, it said.

The brand said: “We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech.”

It added: “We again stress that West showed up unannounced and uninvited.”

Mr West, who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, has been involved in a string of high profile spats with big brands in recent months and many have cut ties.

On Tuesday, Adidas’s ended its Yeezy brand collaboration with Mr West saying it does “not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech”.

His products will be pulled from sale with immediate effect, said Adidas. The collaboration was put under review last month after the rapper showed a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt design at Paris Fashion Week.

Days later, the rapper posted anti-Semitic comments on his Twitter account which led to his account being blocked. Mr West responded to his suspension by rejoining Twitter and saying he would go “death con 3 On Jewish people”, earning him a second disbarment.

Cutting the partnership, which has been hugely successful, means Adidas will make a net loss of £217m in 2022, it said.

Brands cut ties

JP Morgan and fashion house Balenciaga have also parted ways with the rapper over his remarks, while he has been dropped by his talent agency. Gap, which ended its tie-up with Mr West in September, is taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap products from its shops and online store.

Film and television production company MRC said on Monday it will not be airing its recently completed documentary on the rapper.

Mr West has not apologised for the anti-Semitic remarks and on 15 October defended them on US podcast Drink Champs.

The scandal has hit the rapper’s income and he has lost his position in Forbes magazine’s list of billionaires. The magazine estimates the loss of the Adidas partnership has cut Ye’s net worth from $1.5bn (£1.3bn) to $400m.

MORE: