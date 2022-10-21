Otto Addo, the head coach of Ghana’s senior national team has named Bayer Leverkusen winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi in his 55-man provisional squad for the 2022 World Cup.

The list has been sent to FIFA today but is expected to be trimmed down to 26 before the team arrives in Qatar on November 19.

According to multiple reports, Jeffery Schlupp of Crystal Palace, and RC Lens’ Salis Abdul Samed have all been named in the squad.

Majeed Ashimeru and Samuel Owusu have also made a return to the squad.

The list also includes all players called up for the last international break where the Black Stars faced Brazil and Nicaragua.

The final list of 26 players to compete in next month’s World Cup is expected to be named on Monday, November 14.

Ghana heads to Qatar as the lowest-ranked nation as the Black Stars are listed 61st in the FIFA World Rankings released earlier this month.

Otto Addo orchestrated Ghana’s qualification to the World Cup at the expense of Nigeria in the final eliminator in the African qualifiers, edging their West African rivals 1-0 on aggregate.

Preparations for the men’s senior national team have been rocky with the Black Stars losing 3-0 to Brazil and beating minnows, Nicaragua 1-0.

As part of the team’s preparations, the Black Stars will take on Switzerland on November 17 in Abu Dhabi in a friendly.

Addo will lead Ghana to its fourth World Cup appearance and the Black Stars have been drawn in Group H with Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

Ghana will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

The Black Stars, having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018, will be hoping to improve their performance in Qatar after exiting at the group phase during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.