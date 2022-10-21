The National Labour Commission (NLC) has ordered the four major Labour Unions in public universities in Ghana to, with immediate effect, call off the ongoing strike.

NLC’s directive follows a meeting with the leadership of the labour unions.

The strike includes the University Teachers Association of Ghana, Ghana Association of University Administrators, Tertiary Education Workers Union of Ghana, and the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana in protest against poor conditions of service.

They are also demanding the payment of vehicle maintenance and off-campus allowances.

But NLC in a statement has asked the aggrieved parties to return to the negotiation table to engage in terms of payment for their demands.

“That both parties should bring to the engagement table, people with mandate to take and/or make decisions; the engagement should be held in good faith and that UTAG should call off the strike immediately,” the NLC directed.

NLC expects the parties to complete their engagement within two weeks and submit a report.

Below is NLC’s full statement: