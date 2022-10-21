The wife of legendary rapper Okyeame Kwame has stirred laughter on social media after sharing a throwback photo.

The photo shared on her Instagram page saw Annica Nsiah-Apau serve fashion trends over two decades ago.

Annica wore a yellow dress and matching choker necklace with a pony hairstyle in what appeared to be a bridesmaid duty.

What has caught the attention of many in the photo is Annica’s makeup for the big day, especially her eyebrow line.

Posting the photo, she wrote; About 20 years ago…. or maybe… not too sure Buuuut…. the high brows and black lip liners were surely in vogue 😁 Shouts to Madams @euchariaanunobi and Liz Benson… they set the eyebrow trend 😍😍.