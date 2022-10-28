Actress and entrepreneur, Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu, are pulling no brakes when it comes to giving subtle replies to their critics.

Three months into their marriage and the love birds have constantly given the public a glimpse of their bedroom activities from kissing to smooching.

Their public display of affection has been greeted with mixed reactions, but the couple say they could care less about the opinions of others.

They have, once again, splashed a video of them enjoying each other’s lips while in a ride.

Tracey was singing a song which suggests she would flex her lover for as long as she deems fit, any other suggestion, she said amounts to noise.

They shared few smiles before finally locking lips.

Watch video below: