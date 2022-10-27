Actor and comedian Kwadwo Nkansah alias LilWin brought some fun to the Bekwai SDA Senior High School (SHS) when he and his team paid a surprise visit.

As part of ongoing preparations for his DPS 1 student 1 pen project, LilWin took over the school for engagement on the need for education.

He gathered hundreds of students in the entertainment hall and the entire period was fireworks.

Kwadwo Nkansah revived the almost dead Azonto genre as the students jumped on their feet amid loud jubilation and singing.

They danced their hearts out until they fell to their feet.

In an Instagram post where he shared the videos, LilWin indicated his visit was out of the passion he has for future generations.

After the energetic performance, he distributed pens to all the students in the hall.

Watch video below: