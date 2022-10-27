The cheers, applause and appreciation were just overwhelming in the KNUST Great Hall when the longest-serving National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) chemistry consultant was honoured.

Since 1993, when Primetime Limited started the NSMQ productions, Prof. William Asomaning has been one of the great brains behind the coveted national contest.

He was a member of the consulting team and was solely responsible for the head-aching chemistry questions contestants wracked their brains around on the famous stage.

Guess what? On Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at the Grand Finale of the 2022 edition of the NSMQ, his face was officially revealed amid massive applause in an atmosphere of awe and admiration.

Prof William Asomaning [1st from right]

The legendary professor received the highest distinction for his diligence, hard work and his “efforts to make the study of chemistry exciting to senior high school students and provide guidance to teachers through the NSMQ.”

A citation of honour was presented to him to appreciate the integral role he played in the development and growth of the NSMQ.

Prof Asomaning retired in 2021.

Prof Asomaning hugging the Managing Director of PrimeTime Limited, Nana Akua Ankomah-Asare

“We deeply value your insights, leadership and continued interest in the National Science and Maths Quiz. As you retire as consultant for chemistry, Prof William A. Asomaning, receive this award of honour as a token of our appreciation for your outstanding contribution to the growth and success of the National Science and Maths Quiz,” part of the citation read.

Indeed, he would be missed for his “beautiful questions.”

NSMQ 2022 Grand Finale

Prof William Asomaning received the honour at the closing ceremony of the 2022 NSMQ, which took place on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

The final contest which followed right after the ceremony featured Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School, Prempeh College and Adisadel College.

The Presec-Legon boys successfully fought off Prempeh College’s threats of equalling two of their records in one swing.

A lot was on the line and the Legon boys fought for all of it. They came, they saw and they conquered.

For the seventh time, they cemented their record in the NSMQ.