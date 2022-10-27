The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has re-opened the bidding process for the hosting rights of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2025 (AFCON 2025).

CAF today sent a notice to the Member Associations to express their interest in hosting the AFCON 2025 including the process that will be followed in the selection of the host country or countries.

AFCON 2025 Bidding Process Timeline