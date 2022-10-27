Ghanaian gospel musician, Piesie Esther, has narrated the experience she has garnered over her 20 years and how she was able to get a proper hit song after all these years.

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, she threw light on her upcoming event to celebrate her 20-year journey in the music industry.

She said “20 years in the music industry has been rough and smooth at the same time. I have had good music over the years, but it took me 20 years to get a proper hit song.”

The Empareme hit-maker added that artistes who have not had their shine yet should continue fighting, for their breakthrough is imminent.

Piesie Esther has five albums to her credit and hopes to record more.

The Waye Me Yie singer is going to mark this feat with a celebration in a form of a concert.

The concert is scheduled to take place at the Accra International Conference Center on November 6.

The event is set to bring music lovers to a point where they lay it all at the feet of the Lord with a heart of thanksgiving.

Joining Piesie Esther to celebrate her 20th year in ministry are gospel giants like Celestine Donkor, Obaapa Christy, Jack Alolome, Edwin Dadson, Moses OK and many more.

