Gospel musician, Piesie Esther suffered a wardrobe malfunction over the weekend as she performed in the United Kingdom.

This was during an electrifying performance at the 2023 Ghana Music UK Awards at the Royal Regency Palace in London.

Piesie donned a white gown, which a section of social media users thought appeared tight on her, but that did not prevent her from exuding energy in her performance.

In a video shared by thosecalledcelebs on Instagram, as she danced around on the stage in high spirit. Midway through her performance, the zipper on the side of the dress came off, revealing the inner garment that was part of her outfit’s design.

The mishap, though embarrassing, did not stop her from entertaining the patrons.

However, her team swiftly rescued her and provided her with a black jacket which allowed her to continue her performance.

Despite the hilarious reactions the situation has generated on social media since the video went viral, some users have commended her for being in control and not allowing the wardrobe malfunction to interfere with her performance.

