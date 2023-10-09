Ghana’s Women Premier League champions, Ampem Darkoa Ladies have discovered group opponents of the 2023 CAF Women’s Champions League.

Ampem Darkoa is in Group B alongside Moroccan powerhouse AS FAR, AS Mande and Huracanes from Mali and Equatorial Guinea respectively.

The draw for the tournament was held on Monday, October 9 in Abidjan.

Check out the result of the draw below:

Group A

Athletico FC (CIV)

SC Casablanca (MAR)

JKT Queens (TAN)

Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA)

Group B

ASFAR FC (MAR)

Ampem Darkoa (GHA)

Huracanes (EQG)

AS Mande (MAL)

The 2023 CAF Women’s Champions League will be the 3rd edition of the annual African women’s association football club tournament organized by the Confederation of African Football.

The winners of this edition will automatically qualify to the following edition of the tournament.