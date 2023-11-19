Mamelodi Sundowns are back on top of the African women’s game after defeating Morocco’s SC Casablanca 3-0 in the CAF Women’s Champions League final on Sunday.

The historic win was achieved at a packed Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo on Sunday evening, where a brace by the tournament’s top goalscorer, Tholakele Refilwe accompanied by a Boitumelo Rabale strike saw the South Africans crowned champions with a 3-0 victory over Morocco’s SC Casablanca.

This was the second meeting for the two sides in the tournament after meeting in the group stages where Sundowns emerged 1-0 victors.

With a clear mission of reclaiming the title, Sundowns wasted no time in getting numbers forward and were rewarded in the 21st minute when Refilwe converted a penalty in the 21st minute.

Minutes later, Rabale fired the South Africans to a two-goal lead before the break from the edge of the box with a clinical finish that found the bottom corner.

Coming back from the recess, the Moroccans tried getting back into the contest but were met by a resolute Sundowns defense that frustrated each of their attacks.

With momentum on their side, the South Africans put the cherry on top with Tholakele’s 78th-minute finish to officially put the match beyond reach for the Moroccans and seal a second CAF Women’s Champions League title for Sundowns, which is accompanied by a USD 400 000 winner’s prize cheque.