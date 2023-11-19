The matchday 11 games of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League games have ended at the various stadia with interesting results with two games left to be played.

On Saturday, Bechem United piled more misery on Heart of Lions with a 2-1 win.

Augustine Okrah broke the deadlock in the 9th minute for the Hunters to end the first half 1-0.

Gabriel Yapy Tenlep doubled the lead for Bismark Kobby-Mensah’s side in the 60th minute.

However, Samuel Agbenyegah scored a consolation for the home side at the Hohoe Sports Stadium.

At the Aliu Mahama Stadium, Karela United halted Aduana FC’s unbeaten run with a 2-1 win.

Samuel Attah Kumi scored for the home side in the 41st minute. After recess, Evans Adomako increased the lead of the home side in the 60th minute.

Gabriel Akwasi Mensah scored a consolation for the Ogya lads in the 78th minute.

In the Sunday games, Asante Kotoko after going five games without a win finally returned to winning ways with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Medeama SC at the Baba Yara Stadium.

After ending the first half goalless, Sheriff Mohammed scored a penalty to end the game 1-0 for the Porcupine Warriors.

Bofoakwa Tabo at the Sunyani Coronation Park were held to a goalless game against Nsoatreman FC.

Elsewhere, Bibiani Gold Stars at the DUN’s Park suffered a 1-0 defeat against Nations FC.

Barimah Baah’s goal in the 10th minute was enough as the debutants secured all three points.

Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium stunned Dreams FC 3-1.

Owusu Afriyie scored a hat trick but Agyenim Boateng Mensah scored a consolation goal for the Still Believe lads.

At the Golden City Park, Berekum Chelsea pipped Legon Cities by a lone goal.

Kofi Patric Ansu scored in the 98th minute for the home side.

On Monday, Great Olympics will host FC Samartex 1996 at the Accra Sports Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

On Tuesday, Hearts of Oak will be hosted by Accra Lions at the same venue with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Aduana FC, Nsoatreman FC, Berekum Chelsea and FC Samartex 1996 occupy the top four.

Legon Cities, Bibiani Gold Stars and Heart of Lions sit in the relegation zone.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘

Heart of Lions 1-2 Bechem United

Karela United 2-1 Aduana FC

Asante Kotoko 1-0 Medeama SC

Bofoakwa Tano 0-0 Nsoatreman FC

Bibiani Gold Stars 0-1 Nations FC

Real Tamale United 3-1 Dreams FC

Berekum Chelsea 1-0 Legon Cities

Great Olympics v FC Samartex 1996 (MONDAY)

Accra Lions v Hearts of Oak (TUESDAY)