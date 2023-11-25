Defending champions of the Ghana Women’s FA Cup Ampem Darkoa Ladies will begin their title defense with a game against their local rivals Fosu Royals Ladies away from home in the Round of 64 of the competition.

Meanwhile, Hasaacas Ladies, who missed out on last season’s final has been drawn against Blacoe Soccer while Police Ladies will welcome the competition from Immigration Ladies.

The draw for the round of 64 was held at the Secretariat of the Ghana Football Association on Thursday, November 23.

The games have been scheduled to be played between December 1-4, 2023.

Here is the pairing in full:

Upper East Region

Zorkor Liberty Ladies vrs Kunkua Ladies FC

Northern Region

Yoo Ladies vrs FC Young Queens

Kumbungu Ladies vrs FC Savannah

Pearlpia Ladies vrs Northern Ladies

Bolga All Stars Ladies vrs Tamale Super Ladies

Anfaani Ladies vrs Nasara Ladies

Upper West Region

Wa All Stars Ladies vrs Bagabaga Ladies

Real Crusaders vrs Kpongu Maidens

Brong Ahafo Region

Fosu Royal Ladies vrs Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Gyagba Ladies FC vrs Jaman Vision Ladies FC

Prisons Ladies vrs Ken Hammer Ladies

Ashanti Region

Dynamite Ladies draw a bye

Osei Tutu Ladies vrs Soccer Angel Ladies

Supreme Ladies vrs Nana Afia Kobi Ampem Ashtown Ladies vrs Dreamz Ladies

Fabulous Ladies vrs Kumasi Sports Academy

Western Region

Hasaacas Ladies vrs Blacoe Soccer

Hassport Ladies vrs Immaculate Ladies

Wisdom Ladies Fc vrs Leona Ladies

Central Region

Kessewa Ladies vrs Socrates Maidens

Soccer Intellectuals vrs Sealions FC

Essiam Socrates vrs Ali Royal Ladies

Mfantsiman Royal Ladies vrs Ladystrikers

Eastern Region

Valued Girls vrs Kotoku Rush Ladies

Volta Region

Rootz Sistaz FC vrs Ketu Ladies

Agave Glad Ladies vrs Dream Big Ladies

Greater Accra Region

Police Ladies vrs Immigration Ladies

Berry Ladies vrs Jonina Ladies

Blessed Ladies vrs Ideal Ladies

FC Epiphany Warriors vrs Anlo Ladies

Army Ladies vrs GAR Ladies

Halifax Queens vrs Faith Ladies