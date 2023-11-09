Ampem Darkoa Ladies midfielder, Linda Owusu Ansah says they are focused on winning the 2023 CAF Women’s Champions League.

The Ghanaian side opened their campaign with a 2-1 win over defending champions, ASFAR Club last Monday.

According to the midfielder, her team mates have put behind them the excitement of beating the defending champions in their opening game at the tournament despite the buzz but their ultimate objective is to emerge winners of the competition.

“We were happy we won against ASFAR but that is not the target. We are aiming for the trophy, so we continue to fight,” she explained at a press conference ahead of their game against AS Mande.

Quizzed about the presence of the Ghanaian fans, the former Supreme Ladies playmaker emphasised how the fans added to their confidence in their opening game.

“We were happy to see the Ghanaian fans in the stands. That is why we run to them after the goals and the game. They really boosted our morale, and I will urge them to come again as we face AS Mande tomorrow night” she added.

The Ghanaian and Wafu Zone B champions led by head coach, Joe Nana Adarkwah are making their maiden appearance at the continental competition with the trophy being their topmost priority.

Ampem Darkoa is currently top of Group B and will take on AS Mande later today in the second group game.

