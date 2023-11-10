Ampem Darkoa Ladies will have it all to play for in their last game after suffering a humiliating defeat to AS Mande in their second group game at the ongoing CAF Women’s Champions League.

The Ghanaian champions were punished for their defensive display throughout the game as the Malians climbed to the top of Group B.

Maimouna Traore and Oumou Kone combined on three occasions to hand Ampem Darkoa Ladies a 3-0 defeat in San Pedro, their first in the competition.

The result also saw AS Mande end their run of four games without a win in the competition since their debut in 2021 while they also kept their first clean sheet in the CAFWCL.

Kone opened the scoring in the 41st minute of the game before scoring her second and third in the 71st and 74th minutes respectively.

Having seen ASFAR Club beat Huracanes earlier on Thursday, Ampem Darkoa Ladies now drop to third position in Group B and would need to beat the Equatorial Guinea side if they are to advance to the next stage of the competition.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies face Hurances on Sunday in Korhogo while ASFAR Club and AS Mande face off in San Pedro.