The second edition of the Ghana Music Awards Europe (GMAE) was a spectacular celebration of Ghanaian music talents, held at the Salle Atrium Route De Cormeilles in France.

The event, which brought together music stars from Ghana and the diaspora, was a night filled with glitz, glamour, and the recognition of outstanding contributions to the music industry.

Adom FM‘s Ofie Kwanso presenter, Jerry Justice, took centre stage as the charismatic host of the evening.

Jerry Justice and Nana Acheampong

Co-producing the event was Adom FM’s Papa Bills, with Lawson Herbal being the official sponsor, further demonstrating the event’s prestige and reach.

Honouring Icons: Nana Acheampong’s Legacy

One of the highlights of the night was the heartfelt tribute to music legend, Nana Acheampong, who received an honorary award for his remarkable 30-year journey in the music industry, during which he produced an astounding 30 albums.

Nana Acheampong, a true luminary, graced the stage alongside Piesie Esther, who was honoured as the Artiste of the Year.

The awards ceremony recognised and celebrated the immense talents and contributions of artistes who have made the Ghanaian music industry vibrant both at home and abroad.

Here is the full list of winners:

Artiste of the Year : Piesie Esther

: Piesie Esther Best Diaspora Afropop/Rapper of the Year : African Superstar

: African Superstar Best Diaspora Video of the Year : Geo Willington

: Geo Willington Best Video of the Year : Prophet Joseph Atara ft Piesie Esther’s “Woye Odo”

: Prophet Joseph Atara ft Piesie Esther’s “Woye Odo” Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year : Ras Kuuku

: Ras Kuuku Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste of the Year : Wendy Shay

: Wendy Shay Hiplife Song of the Year : Epixode’s “Atia” ft Kwabena Kwabena

: Epixode’s “Atia” ft Kwabena Kwabena Highlife Artiste of the Year : Akwaboah

: Akwaboah Hiplife Song of the Year : Lasmid’s “Friday Night”

: Lasmid’s “Friday Night” HipHop Song of the Year : Black Sherif’s “Kwaku the Traveller”

: Black Sherif’s “Kwaku the Traveller” Gospel Song of the Year : Piesie Esther’s “Waye Me Yie”

: Piesie Esther’s “Waye Me Yie” Gospel Artiste of the Year : Perez Musik

: Perez Musik Hiplife/HipHop Artiste of the Year : Eno Barony

: Eno Barony Best Male Vocalist of the Year : Papa Owura

: Papa Owura Best Female Vocalist of the Year : Ewura Abena

: Ewura Abena Afropop/Afrobeat Song of the Year : FBS’ “Jo” ft Mr Drew

: FBS’ “Jo” ft Mr Drew New Artiste of the Year : DJ Azonto

: DJ Azonto Songwriter of the Year : Fameye

: Fameye Unsung Artiste of the Year : Cojo Rae

: Cojo Rae Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year : Samini

: Samini Best Diaspora Artiste of the Year : Kroleo

: Kroleo Best Diaspora Gospel Song of the Year : Samuel Sey

: Samuel Sey Best Diaspora Disc Jockey of the Year : DJ Kobi

: DJ Kobi Best Diaspora Highlife Artiste of the Year : Anda D’Rida

: Anda D’Rida Best Diaspora Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year: Danny Lampo

The night was a testament to the diversity and depth of talent within the Ghanaian music industry. Each award category showcased the remarkable work of artistes, producers, and songwriters who continue to push boundaries and inspire music lovers around the world.

The Ghana Music Awards Europe 2023 was not just a celebration of music; it was a celebration of the culture, unity, and creativity that defines Ghana’s music industry.

As the event continues to grow in stature, it reinforces the importance of recognizing and honouring the contributions of Ghanaian artists on the global stage.

Congratulations to all the winners, and here is to another year of outstanding music from the heart of Ghana!

