In a significant move to bolster its efforts in promoting and celebrating Ghanaian music globally, the Executive Board of Ghana Music Awards USA (GMA-USA) has announced key appointments to strengthen the organization’s commitment to excellence.

Mr. Bills Gborgli (Papa Bills) – Ghana Representative

GMA-USA is delighted to welcome Mr. Bills Gborgli as the newly appointed Country Representative in Ghana.

With an extensive background and profound insights into the Ghanaian music industry, Mr. Gborgli will play a pivotal role in fostering relationships, expanding the organization’s presence, and ensuring that GMA-USA remains a leading platform for showcasing Ghanaian talent on the world stage.

Prince Nana Poku (a.k.a Ashes) – Communications Director (Ghana)

Bringing a wealth of experience and a passion for effective communication, Prince Nana Poku is appointed as the Communications Director for Ghana.

His role will be crucial in shaping and executing communication strategies, enhancing engagement with artists, stakeholders, and fans in Ghana. Nana Poku’s expertise is expected to contribute significantly to elevating the profile of GMA-USA.

Mr. Isaac Obuobi – Head of Production:

A seasoned professional with a proven track record in production management and a deep understanding of live events, Mr. Isaac Obuobi is appointed as the Head of Production.

His creative and innovative approach is set to bring a new dimension to the production of GMA USA, ensuring an unforgettable experience for the audience.

Mr. Eugene Osafo-Nkansah (Nkonkonsa) – Official Blogger

As the Official Blogger, Mr. Eugene Osarfo-Nkansah will be the voice behind the scenes, providing exclusive insights into the world of GMA USA.

Known for his passion for storytelling and keen eye for detail, Nkonkonsa will capture and share the moments that make GMA-USA a unique and captivating celebration of music.

Continuity in Key Positions

Mr. Paul Ofori-Asenso, Mrs. Mavis Mensah, and Ms. Jemima Hagan will continue to serve in their current positions as Head of Security, Head of Protocol, and Executive Board Secretary, respectively.

The newly appointed members, along with the existing team, express their commitment to elevating the Ghana Music Awards USA to new heights.

The strategic additions are poised to contribute to the success and global recognition of Ghanaian music talent, reinforcing GMA-USA’s position as a beacon of excellence in the industry.

